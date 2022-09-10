UrduPoint.com

Four Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 2134 Bags Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Four bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2134 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2134 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated four vehicles loaded with 2134 bags.

He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Rashid, Abdul Qayyum, Ashiq and Rahamzada for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Rashid Rawalpindi Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

7 minutes ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.