Four Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 2460 Bags Confiscated

Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2460 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi district police confiscated four vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Rehman, Fayyaz, Taj and Anam for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

