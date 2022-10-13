Four bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2860 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2860 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated four vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Anwar, Naseeb, Ashiq and Shahid for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.