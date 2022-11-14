Four bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 3250 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 3250 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up four drivers namely Ghous ur Rehman, Hazrat Hussain, Jamshaid and Adeel, who were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob informed that the police officers had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against wheat and flour smugglers.