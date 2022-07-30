Four bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 3755 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 3755 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated four vehicles loaded with 3360 flour, 300 super wheat flour bags, 80 fine flour and 15 bags of refined wheat flour.

Four drivers namely Babar, Wajid, Ubaid and Ahsan were also sent behind the bars while police impounded four vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.