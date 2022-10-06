UrduPoint.com

Four Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 470 Bags Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 470 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated four vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Adil, Taj Bahadur, Farman and Niaz Gul for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

More Stories From Pakistan

