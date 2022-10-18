Four bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 890 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The food Department, Rawalpindi and the district police on Tuesday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour, seizing 890 bags of the commodity.

According to the district administration spokesman, Food Department teams along with the Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers, identified as Shahid, Zar Gul, Zahir Shah and Faisal, and recovered 890 bags of wheat flour from their possession.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and the district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to prevent wheat and flour smuggling.