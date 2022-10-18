UrduPoint.com

Four Bids To Smuggle Wheat Flour Foiled; 890 Bags Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Four bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 890 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The food Department, Rawalpindi and the district police on Tuesday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour, seizing 890 bags of the commodity.

According to the district administration spokesman, Food Department teams along with the Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers, identified as Shahid, Zar Gul, Zahir Shah and Faisal, and recovered 890 bags of wheat flour from their possession.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and the district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to prevent wheat and flour smuggling.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.