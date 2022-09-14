Four bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 2440 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat besides seizing 2440 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Saddar Wah police confiscated four vehicles loaded with 2440 bags.

He informed that Naseerabad police arrested three drivers namely Ahsanullah, Rizwan and Umar and recovered 1800 wheat bags while Saddar Wah police arrested Tamoor with 640 wheat bags.

The accused were sent behind the bars for violating the ban and smuggling wheat.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.