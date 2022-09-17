Four bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 2505 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat besides seizing 2,505 bags of flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officials of the food department along with Saddar Wah, Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated four vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He said that police arrested four drivers namely Nazakat, Abdul Rashid, Asad and Tanveer.

He said that the authorities concerned were directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.