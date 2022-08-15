Four bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 3100 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled four bids to smuggle wheat besides seizing 3100 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila and Saddar Wah police confiscated four vehicles loaded with 3100 wheat bags.

The drivers of the vehicle namely Zaib Khan, Zulfiqar, Sheraz and Yasir were also sent behind the bars, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.