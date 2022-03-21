Four Bike Lifters Arrested In Burewala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :City police on Sunday launched a crackdown against bike lifters and managed to arrest four accused from its jurisdiction.
Police have recovered 15 stolen motorbikes from their possessions.
Police registered separate cases against them.