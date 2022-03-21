Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City police on Sunday launched a crackdown against bike lifters and managed to arrest four accused from its jurisdiction

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :City police on Sunday launched a crackdown against bike lifters and managed to arrest four accused from its jurisdiction.

Police have recovered 15 stolen motorbikes from their possessions.

Police registered separate cases against them.