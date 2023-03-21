Four bike lifters held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four bike lifters who were involved in stealing motorcycles from different areas.

According to an official spokesman, on a tip-off, in charge check post stopped two suspicious bike riders when they were crossing Ghazi Ghat check post in DG Khan.

When asked about the vehicle's documents the riders failed to prove the ownership to the police.

The accused confessed that they had stolen the bike from Muzaffargarh while another two accused were also arrested from Sakhi Sarwar on tip of the arrested accused, said the police. SHO Darhuma Police Station said legal action was being taken against them.

The checking system was being tightened at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts on the direction of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat.