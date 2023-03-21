UrduPoint.com

Four Bike Lifters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Four bike lifters held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four bike lifters who were involved in stealing motorcycles from different areas.

According to an official spokesman, on a tip-off, in charge check post stopped two suspicious bike riders when they were crossing Ghazi Ghat check post in DG Khan.

When asked about the vehicle's documents the riders failed to prove the ownership to the police.

The accused confessed that they had stolen the bike from Muzaffargarh while another two accused were also arrested from Sakhi Sarwar on tip of the arrested accused, said the police. SHO Darhuma Police Station said legal action was being taken against them.

The checking system was being tightened at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts on the direction of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Rashid Ghat Muzaffargarh Ghazi Post From

Recent Stories

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 2 ..

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

1 minute ago
 PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack ..

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

13 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Ba ..

Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Bashar Al-Assad

2 hours ago
 34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq I ..

34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq Initiative

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.