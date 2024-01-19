Open Menu

Four Bike Lifters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Four bike lifters held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) District police on Friday during the ongoing crackdown netted four bike lifters and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession in different incidents.

City police raiding team nabbed Mudassir and recovered five motorcycles and valuables worth in 265,000 rupees from him.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal police arrested three members of bike lifter gang namely- Faisal, Mohsin and Sibtain besides recovering two motorcycles from them.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

16 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

27 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan