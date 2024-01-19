Four bike lifters held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) District police on Friday during the ongoing crackdown netted four bike lifters and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession in different incidents.

City police raiding team nabbed Mudassir and recovered five motorcycles and valuables worth in 265,000 rupees from him.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal police arrested three members of bike lifter gang namely- Faisal, Mohsin and Sibtain besides recovering two motorcycles from them.

Police started investigation.