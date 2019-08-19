UrduPoint.com
Four Bike Lifters Held, Eight Stolen Bikes Recovered In Islamabad

Four bike lifters held, eight stolen bikes recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested four persons involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered 8 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

Following special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan , DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, assigned task to Superintendent of Police (I-Area) Saad Aziz, who constituted special teams to curb bike lifting incidents.

The teams headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfqar Ahmed and other succeeded in busting a gang of bike lifters and recovered 8 bikes from their possession.

The nabbed accused have been identified as Shahid, Abdullah, Muhammad Atif resident of Foji Colony Rawalpindi and Mansoor Khan resident of Sawabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several bike lifting incidents in areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway.

IGP has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi police station. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves.

