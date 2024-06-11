Four Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate
Published June 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday passed four bills including the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024,the Pakistan Postal Services Management board (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote.
All the bills were piloted by Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar in the House.
The House passed all the bills through clause by clause reading. The opposition staged walked out of the session and demanded to refer the bills to the standing committees for detailed deliberation.
However, the minister said that the bills pertaining to minor amendments and these should be passed without further delay.
Earlier, the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs moved a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, that the requirement of Rule 120 of the said Rules, be dispensed with in order to take into consideration the bills, as passed by the National Assembly.
