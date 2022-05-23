Four bills tabled in KP Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Four bills were tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday including the KP Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendmet) Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2022, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Persons Welfare Endowment Fund Bill, 2022 were also tabled in the House with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair.

The bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Minister for Zakaat and Usher Anwar Zeb respectively.

Meanwhile, the House referred the call attention notice of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Shagufta Malik of ANP and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUI-F regarding recruitment of 481 nurses of merged districts.

Similarly, the question of JUI MPA Naeema Kishwar was also referred to the committee concerned regarding the allotment of vehicles to public officers.