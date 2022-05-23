UrduPoint.com

Four Bills Tabled In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Four bills tabled in KP Assembly

Four bills were tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday including the KP Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Four bills were tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday including the KP Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendmet) Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2022, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Persons Welfare Endowment Fund Bill, 2022 were also tabled in the House with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair.

The bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Minister for Zakaat and Usher Anwar Zeb respectively.

Meanwhile, the House referred the call attention notice of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Shagufta Malik of ANP and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUI-F regarding recruitment of 481 nurses of merged districts.

Similarly, the question of JUI MPA Naeema Kishwar was also referred to the committee concerned regarding the allotment of vehicles to public officers.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Vehicles Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Monkeypox can be stopped outside endemic countries ..

Monkeypox can be stopped outside endemic countries: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Russia Decides Against Bidding to Host EXPO 2030 - ..

Russia Decides Against Bidding to Host EXPO 2030 - Bureau of Expositions

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: Pakistan, India match ends in 1-1 draw

Asia Cup: Pakistan, India match ends in 1-1 draw

2 minutes ago
 New storm water drains to improve rain water drain ..

New storm water drains to improve rain water drainage: Administrator South

2 minutes ago
 Six dead, dozens injured in Iran tower-block colla ..

Six dead, dozens injured in Iran tower-block collapse

4 minutes ago
 People are sleeping less because of high temperatu ..

People are sleeping less because of high temperatures globally, shows research

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.