Four BISP Retailers Nabbed Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Four BISP retailers nabbed over corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested four Benazir Income Support Program retailers accused of corruption here on Monday.

Deputy Director BISP, Safdar Mehmood said that some beneficiaries women complained that retailers were charging Rs200 as bribe on BISP payments.

The BISP team inspected along with police conducted raids and caught Umer farooq from Sillanwali,Sajjad Toufail from Muslim Baazar,Muhammad Ahmed Qureshi from Istiqlalabad and Zafar Iqbal from 42-NB Sargodha red handed.

BISP team sealed the accused BISP ID numbers while further investigation was under way.

