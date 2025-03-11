Four bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Four bodies were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that people found bodies of a youth and a girl lying in the graveyard near Chak No.439 Fateh Rehan and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem. The bodies were later identified as Robina of Mohallah Islamabad and Mian Tajammul of Mohallah Ashraf Abad.

Apparently, the ill-fated youth had committed suicide after shooting the girl dead.

However, real causes of their death would come to light after a postmortem report, the police spokesman added.

He said that a body of a 30-year-old woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Batala Colony Samundri Road whereas a corpse of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Graveyard Mor on Jaranwala Road.

ASI Naseem shifted both corpses to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress for their identification, he added.