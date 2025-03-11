Four Bodies Found In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Four bodies were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that people found bodies of a youth and a girl lying in the graveyard near Chak No.439 Fateh Rehan and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem. The bodies were later identified as Robina of Mohallah Islamabad and Mian Tajammul of Mohallah Ashraf Abad.
Apparently, the ill-fated youth had committed suicide after shooting the girl dead.
However, real causes of their death would come to light after a postmortem report, the police spokesman added.
He said that a body of a 30-year-old woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Batala Colony Samundri Road whereas a corpse of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Graveyard Mor on Jaranwala Road.
ASI Naseem shifted both corpses to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress for their identification, he added.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held over hoax call6 minutes ago
-
Four bodies found in Faisalabad6 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on March 186 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders continues6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session to meet on March 136 minutes ago
-
Man injured in cylinder blast6 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind confirms attack on Jaffar Express16 minutes ago
-
Ramadan package delivered to 2.5m in Punjab as KP govt awaits approval: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Azizullah Awan passes away16 minutes ago
-
DC for expediting anti-dengue measures16 minutes ago
-
Govt not to take action under Article 6, prioritizes political stability: Law Minister16 minutes ago
-
Profiteers, hoarders fined16 minutes ago