Four bodies of drowned family members fished out from Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 fished out four of five bodies of a family which drowned in the Chenab while swimming near Adda Band Bosan on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Natiq Hayat told APP on Thursday that the four bodies recovered from the river included Muhammad Farooq, Shahzadi Ruqayya Bibi and Fariha Bibi.

He said body of Farooq (20) was fished out on Wednesday evening while Ruqayya (18), Shahzadi Bibi(16) and Fariha (12) were recovered on Thursday.

He said rescue 1122 conducted Scuba dive operation to fish out the bodies.

The operation was halted due to sun set on Wednesday evening, Dr Hayat said, adding that it continued on Thursday which resulted in recovering of another three bodies.

DEO said that ill-fated family after harvesting wheat went to swim due to heat.

All of sudden, they drowned in the river, he concluded.