Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The bodies of four people who were shot dead have been recovered from different areas of the Bannu in a span of few hours on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident was reported from the Mirakhel area where locals spotted the bodies of the two youths in a field.

After identification of the bodies, the area police shifted the bodies of Ahmad Khan and Naeem to the hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

Another incident was reported near Bazaar Ahmad Khan where the body of a man named Naeem Khan was found, police said, adding that the man was shot dead by unknown assailants who threw the body near the bazaar.

A third incident was also reported from the Mirakhel area where police recovered the bullet-riddled body of a man from the Hathikhel area.

Police have registered four murder cases and started investigations.