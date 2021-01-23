UrduPoint.com
Four Bogies Of Freight Train Derail ,service On Track Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Four bogies of a freight train derailed near Hyderabad railway station here Saturday.

According to the Railways police, the bogies were empty and they were being shifted to the loco shed when that incident happened.

The derailment damaged several feet of the track while the movement of trains was also halted.

The bogies were removed from the track and the traffic was restored after an hour.

