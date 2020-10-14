Four bogies of freight train derails near Sukkur

Four bogies of a freight train, going to Faisalabad from Karachi, derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Four bogies of a freight train, going to Faisalabad from Karachi, derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station on Wednesday.

The accident disrupted the rail traffic. No casualty was reported in the mishap.

The Khyber Mail has been directed to stay at the Sangi Station.

According to Railway officials, the train service was restored after three hours. Later, the trains stopped at different railway stations moved towards their destination.