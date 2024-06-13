Four Boilers Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed four boilers over violation of smog prevention and control rules, here on Thursday.
The teams also imposed a Rs 400,000 fine on owners of the units. The units included straw board unit, Jhang Road, sizing unit Chak No 66-JB, food point on Satiana Road and a sizing unit on Samundri Road.
