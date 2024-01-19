Four Boilers Sealed, Fine Imposed On Their Owners
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of four factories and imposed heavy fine on their owners on charge of polluting the environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Friday that the environment teams checked various mills and factories and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a textile industry at Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road.
Hence, the boiler was sealed and a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed on its owner.
Meanwhile, the environment teams also found violation in three textile and foundry units and imposed a total fine of Rs 300,000 on their owners in addition to sealing premises of their boilers.
Meanwhile, the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the drivers of 10 vehicles running on various routes over emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution, he added.
Recent Stories
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz31 seconds ago
-
NCSW to prepare gender equality strategy to be presented in UN Commission: Nilofer9 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
88 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region9 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador meets Punjab caretaker CM19 minutes ago
-
Female minority candidate from Buner fully hopeful of getting support from Muslim electorates19 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman facilitates justice delivery in remote areas through Khuli Kutcheries19 minutes ago
-
BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers19 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh29 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign29 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders39 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI49 minutes ago