Four boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of four factories and imposed heavy fine on their owners on charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Friday that the environment teams checked various mills and factories and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a textile industry at Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road.

Hence, the boiler was sealed and a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed on its owner.

Meanwhile, the environment teams also found violation in three textile and foundry units and imposed a total fine of Rs 300,000 on their owners in addition to sealing premises of their boilers.

Meanwhile, the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the drivers of 10 vehicles running on various routes over emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution, he added.