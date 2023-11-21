Four boilers sealed in Faisalabad

The Environment Protection Department sealed four boilers of industrial units here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department sealed four boilers of industrial units here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, teams also inspected six brick kilns out of which one was sealed for operating without zigzag technology and its owner was booked. The teams also ticketed 10 vehicles and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on transport owners.