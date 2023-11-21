Open Menu

Four Boilers Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Four boilers sealed in Faisalabad

The Environment Protection Department sealed four boilers of industrial units here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department sealed four boilers of industrial units here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, teams also inspected six brick kilns out of which one was sealed for operating without zigzag technology and its owner was booked. The teams also ticketed 10 vehicles and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on transport owners.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

15 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

15 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

15 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

19 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

19 minutes ago
Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

19 minutes ago
 Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

19 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

19 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

27 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in F ..

Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan