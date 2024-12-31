Open Menu

Four Booked For Attacking Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Police have named four accused in an FIR on charge of attacking a serving government officer in a dispute during traffic jam at Kinwan Chowk, police said on Tuesday

According to police sources, the incident took place at Kinwan Chowk where armed accused opened fire on government officer Ali Waqas when he along with his brother Talha were driving though the crowded city road. A car behind them signaled to give way but the officers could not yield immediately due to congestion, which enraged the occupants of the trailing vehicle.

The suspects, Sajan and Zeeshan s/o Mumtaz Dasti and Ismail and Ibrahim, sons of Ashiq Hussain allegedly intercepted government officer's car, after overtaking it and engaged in a physical altercation besides firing gunshots with intent to kill, according to the FIR.

The attackers also reportedly snatched Rs 30,000 from the officer before fleeing the scene.

City police have registered the case against the accused, however, they were currently on interim bail and the investigations were ongoing, police confirmed.

