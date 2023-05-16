UrduPoint.com

Four Booked For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Four booked for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police held two arm holders Sharjeel, Safyan and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Chakri police recovered 01 Kalashnikov, a rifle, 03 pistols 9mm from Masood. While, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Wahad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operation will be continued against those who were carrying illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have also arrested three liquor suppliers during the raid.

According to a police spokesman, police have recovered 29 bottles of liquor and 06 litre of liquor from their possession.

