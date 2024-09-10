Four Booked For Double Murder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Jaranwala Sadar police booked four people in a double murder case on Tuesday.
According to police, accused Javed, Shahid, Muhammad Yousaf and an unidentified person had killed a woman, Sana Bibi, and Akhtar at Chak No 109-GB on September 9.
The victims were going to court for a case. A police team has been constituted to arrest the accused, police sources said.
