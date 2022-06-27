UrduPoint.com

Four Booked For Gambling Over Quail Fighting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Four booked for gambling over quail fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested four people for betting over quail fights in the jurisdiction of Chakri Police Station, a spokesman said.

On a tip-off, a police team raided an area where quail fights were in progress and managed to arrest four gamblers namely Muhammad Javed, Waheed, Saeed and Faisal Mehmood.

Police also recovered Rs. 10,000 cash stake amount, four mobile phones and two quails from their possesion.

