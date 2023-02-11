Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son in Attock

Four persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and keeping a woman and her son in illegal confinement in Pind Sultani area in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and keeping a woman and her son in illegal confinement in Pind Sultani area in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station on Saturday.

Muhammad Naveed has reported to Police that his brother Muhammad Shoukat along with his mother were present in their house when Muhammad Ijaz along with Tariq Khan, Missri Khan and Ghulam Qadir dragged them and abducted them and kept them in illegal confinement over some old dispute. Police arrested the nominated accused and launched further investigation.