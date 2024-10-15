Four booked for LPG cylinders in passenger vans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police booked owners of four passenger vans with LPG cylinders and also impounded the vehicles.

According to police sources, patrolling police incharge Mazhar Abbas inspected different vehicles and found four of them with cylinders. The vehicles were impounded and cases were registered against the owners.