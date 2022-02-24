UrduPoint.com

Four Booked For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four suspects for carrying illegal weapons during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Thursday.

Jatli police held two persons namely Wahab and Muhammad Khalil and recovered 2 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Chontra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from accused Muhammad Nisar while Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from accused Muhammad Usman. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz appreciated the performance of police teams said, adding that crackdown against those carrying illegal weapons and involved in aerial firing will continue.

>