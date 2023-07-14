Open Menu

Four Booked For Refilling Gas Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 10:39 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :District administration has booked four shopkeepers for illegally refilling LPG and took the material into custody during a special operation on Friday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman Luk, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Osman Ghani along with Civil Defence Officer Khalid Karim Qureshi launched a special operation against the shopkeepers illegally refilling gas.

They confiscated 15 refilling machines, cylinders and other materials into custody.

The officers also get registered FIRs against four violators including Muhammad Asif, Mehr Gull, Abubakar and Muhammad Yamin.

