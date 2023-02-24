Four booked for selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Four dealers were booked for selling substandard fertilizer at exorbitant rates here on Friday.

According to the official sources, an agriculture task force team checked various fertilizer shops and caught Rizwan from Lahore road near Magni pull and Falak Sher from Sahiwal who were selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile,the team also caught two dealers-- Shoukat and Kamran from Chak no 42 SB for selling substandard fertilizers in their shops.

Cases were registered against them.