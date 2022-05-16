UrduPoint.com

Four Booked For Selling Petrol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:28 PM

District police, during an ongoing operation against illegal petrol outlets and decanting gas, registered cases against four shopkeepers on Monday

According to police, cases were registered against Abdul Waheed, Amanat, Ehtishamand Ali Hassan for selling petrol and gas refilling in their shops at different areas.

The shopkeepers could not produce relevant documents during visits, the police said.

