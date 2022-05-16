Four booked for selling petrol

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :District police, during an ongoing operation against illegal petrol outlets and decanting gas, registered cases against four shopkeepers on Monday.

According to police, cases were registered against Abdul Waheed, Amanat, Ehtishamand Ali Hassan for selling petrol and gas refilling in their shops at different areas.

The shopkeepers could not produce relevant documents during visits, the police said.