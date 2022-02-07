Four booked for SOPs violations in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Administration Dir Lower on Monday was taking serious measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and registered four first information reports (FIRs) against citizens for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :District Administration Dir Lower on Monday was taking serious measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and registered four first information reports (FIRs) against citizens for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last 24 hours.

The district administration with the assistance of police has been monitoring implementation of SOPs and conducting surprise visits in different areas.

Citizens have been asked to follow SOPs to stop the spread of the pandemic.

According to the district administration, the assistant commissioners paid a surprise visits to several markets and other places in their respective areas and imposed a total of Rs 5000 on shopkeepers for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Similarly, the police registered four first information reports (FIRs) against citizens, majority of whom were shopkeepers, for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).