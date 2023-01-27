Four booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Sandal Bar police on Friday booked four accused for stealing oil from the Parco main pipeline near Chak 58-JB.

Police said Parco Security Officer Riaz Ahmed filed a complaint that Muhammad Saleem, Javed, Abdul Majeed and Aslam had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 58-JB Lehlan nearJhang-Sargodha bypass and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipeline.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.