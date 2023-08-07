Open Menu

Four Booked For Water Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Four booked for water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Four farmers were booked for stealing canal water in a nearby village on Monday.

A team of irrigation department inspected water courses and found four farmers stealing water by breaching water courses.

On the report of irrigation department, City police Sammundri have registeredcases against four farmers identified as- Haider, Mohsin Ghafoor and two others.

