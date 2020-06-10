UrduPoint.com
Four Booked On Canal Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Four booked on canal water theft

Four farmers booked for allegedly involved in canal water theft at Kabirwala, here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Four farmers booked for allegedly involved in canal water theft at Kabirwala, here on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner Ghulam Mustufa, following direction of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, launched crackdown against water thieves.

During the crackdown, he arrested four alleged outlaws on charges of water theft. The thieves have allegedly broken different points (moga) at a canal and irrigated their crops illegally.

The assistant commissioner stated that nobody would be allowed to deprive other farmers from their water share. Earlier, the farmers, at tail end, had complained of water shortage. The case was registered against the thieves.

