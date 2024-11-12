Four booked on setting trash on fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) In addition to executing various strategies to control prevailing smog, the Multan Waste Management Company

(MWMC) has also started legal action against citizens on a charge of setting fire to trash, an offense

under environmental protection laws.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar said on Tuesday that different teams were busy sprinkling water on trees and into the atmosphere to lessen smog density while others were busy in creating awareness among people for prevention of factors that contribute to smog.

Special teams had also been formed to check elements involved in burning trash, the CEO said adding that four such incidents were noticed and cases against individuals were moved for action as per law.

He appealed to people to convey information regarding trash burning to the MWMC by dialling 1139. He said, burning trash was an offense and people should cooperate with administration for improvement in environment.