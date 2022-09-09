UrduPoint.com

Four Booked Over Dengue SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

KASUR, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as four cases were registered while notices were issued to five people for violating dengue SOPs in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Maham Asif Malik along with concerned officers visited various areas here on Friday and checked the performance of indoor and outdoor teams.

They checked various commercial units and detect dengue larvae at few places.The team issued warning to five people while cases got registered against four violators.

