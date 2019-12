Four booked over marriage act violation in Faisalabad

The district administration registered cases against managers of four marriage halls on one-dish violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district administration registered cases against managers of four marriage halls on one-dish violation.

During inspection of marriage halls/marquees here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool found four halls -Golden Palm marriage hall on Samundri road, Huzaifa marriage hall on Rajbah road, Silver Spoon Plus in peoples colony and a marriage ceremony in Defense Housing Society on Satiana Road violation marriage act.

Cases were registered against them.