Four booked over oil theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police booked four accused for stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No 75-JB Sohal and Chak No 73-RB.

According to a police spokesman, Assistant Security Officer Parco Riaz Ahmad, in a complaint, said two accused dug a tunnel near Chak No 64-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline.

Similarly, an accused, Imtiaz, with his accomplice also stole oil from Parco Line passing near Chak No73-RB.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation, thespokesman added.