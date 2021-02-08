Four booked over power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

A police source said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power theft,the teams conducted raids in various areas of Sargodha district, including Midh Ranjah,Lakisyan and its surroundings and caught four persons involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,the police registered separate cases against them.