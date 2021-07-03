Four booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabd Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught four people involved in power theft.

The police source said on Saturday that task force teams conducted raids in in the district and its surroundings.They caught Mudassar,Kamran, Shabbir Ali and Gulzarwhile stealing electricity.

On a report of the Fesco authorities, the police registered separate cases against them.