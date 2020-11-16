Four booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power thieves,the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Shaheenabad,chak 100 NB,101 NB and caught four persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Aslam Shabir, Zahid, Afzal and Azam. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.