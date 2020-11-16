UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:36 PM

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power thieves,the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Shaheenabad,chak 100 NB,101 NB and caught four persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Aslam Shabir, Zahid, Afzal and Azam. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

Victory in GB shows trust of people in Imran Khan: ..

54 seconds ago

Talks of Russian Upper Chamber Speaker, PACE Presi ..

57 seconds ago

Heba Sami, Suad Yousuf and Mariam Mubarak bag top ..

23 minutes ago

US States of Washington, Michigan Step Up Restrict ..

21 minutes ago

UN Security Council Fails to Provide 'Useful Solut ..

21 minutes ago

Eight died, eleven injured in Nowshera road mishap ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.