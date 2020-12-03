Four booked over power theft in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Kakrani, Nehang and Sohbaga, and caught four persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Asghar, Khushi Muhammad, Zulfiqar and Ahmed Shah.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.