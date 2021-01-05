Four booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) -:FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

A police source said on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against power theft FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including chak 08 SB, chak 112 NB and its surroundings.

They caught four persons involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines. They were: Abbas, Noor Ahmed, Shabbir Ali and Gulzar. On the reports of FESCO authorities the police registered separate cases against them.