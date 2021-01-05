UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) -:FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

A police source said on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against power theft FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including chak 08 SB, chak 112 NB and its surroundings.

They caught four persons involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines. They were: Abbas, Noor Ahmed, Shabbir Ali and Gulzar. On the reports of FESCO authorities the police registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

5 minutes ago

3 killed, 17 wounded in bus-truck crash in souther ..

28 seconds ago

UN holds first meeting with Libya political Dialog ..

29 seconds ago

Noshahra police recover 80 liters liquor

31 seconds ago

City receives rain; skies to remain overcast

32 seconds ago

China construction giant CCECC shares construction ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.