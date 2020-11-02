UrduPoint.com
Four Booked Over Tenancy Act Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:33 PM

The police arrested four persons over Tenancy act violations, sources said on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested four persons over Tenancy act violations, sources said on Monday .

Police teams during house-to-house checking ,in Fazal Town and Phularwan, arrested four persons involved in Tenancy act violation. They were: Jahanghir, Mukhtiyar, Yasir and Arshd. Further investigation was underway.

