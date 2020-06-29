UrduPoint.com
Four Booked Over Violation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Four booked over violation of SOPs

Environment protection department here on Monday directed registration of FIRs against four traders over non- compliance of Anti- Dengue SOPs and issued notices to two marble factory owners in Piplaan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Environment protection department here on Monday directed registration of FIRs against four traders over non- compliance of Anti- Dengue SOPs and issued notices to two marble factory owners in Piplaan.

According to a handout,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Omar Sher Chattah a team of Environment protection department headed by Inspector Environment Muhammad Imran and Entomologist health department Muhammad Rizwan inspected different areas of tehsil Piplaan and checked tyre shops, cement, marble units, nurseries, junkyards etc.

The team registered FIR against four owners of junkyards at Piplan police station over non- compliance of SOPs released by government of Punjab,and served notices to two cement, marble factory owners, while the teamalso gave warnings to the owners of some other shops.

As many as 16 FIRs have been registered so far over non-compliance of anti-dengue SOPs in the district, the handout added.

